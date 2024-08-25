Kruisfontein snatch win over Quins to stay on top
Kruisfontein United snatched a thrilling come-from-behind 28-27 win over Harlequins to bolster their lead at the top of the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition on Saturday.
Needing a victory to ensure they remained in pole position, Kruisfontein had to dig deep before they were able to subdue a gallant Harlequins side at the Adcock Stadium...
