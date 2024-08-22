Rugby

Progress plan to keep pressure on leaders Kruisfontein

Kariega side confident of stretching unbeaten run against fifth-placed Trying Stars on Saturday

22 August 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Title-chasing Progress will be hunting for an eighth consecutive win when they face Trying Stars in a Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash on Saturday.

After a surprise 22-20 away loss to Joubertina United on June 15, Progress embarked on a winning spree that has seen them climb to second on the log...

