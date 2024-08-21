Excitement as Bok fever hits Motherwell
Young schoolgirl players get chance in a lifetime to train with Springbok Women
There was a wave of excitement and screams of joy from aspiring young schoolgirl rugby players when they met their favourite Springbok Women’s stars at the NU1 Stadium in Motherwell on Wednesday.
Even howling winds did not curb the enthusiasm as the national 15s team visited the Motherwell Rugby Football Club for a coaching clinic...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.