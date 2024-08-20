Schmidt can make Wallabies competitive against Lions, says Erasmus

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has backed Joe Schmidt to lead Australia into next year's high-profile Test series against the British and Irish Lions despite making a mixed start to his tenure with the Wallabies.

Erasmus' Springboks handed the Australians a 30-12 defeat on Saturday in Perth as Schmidt endured a second loss in five matches since replacing Eddie Jones.

But while Australia's record so far has raised questions over their hopes of success against the Lions, Erasmus dismissed concerns that the Wallabies would not be ready for their high-profile visitors next year.

“A week in rugby is long,” Erasmus said. “We saw New Zealand losing to Argentina [last week] and now have given them a proper hiding.

“You can't take out the fact there are key players injured, you can't take out the fact there's new coaching staff. The Lions are only next year.

“You [have to] get the right people on board, which I think Joe is, and you get the right players on-board. I do think they'll be competitive with Joe Schmidt as their coach.”