Rugby

Promotion carrot set to raise stakes for EP

Talk of top four teams in SA Cup gaining entry to Premier Division

Premium
20 August 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

A new format for promotion to the top tier Currie Cup Premier Division is in the pipeline and set to raise the stakes for EP’s Elephants in 2025.

Promotion to the top tier has not been available for second-tier teams in recent seasons and this has been a cause of frustration among EP officials...

