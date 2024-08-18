Rugby

Progress storm to rugby double over Park

Title-challenging Kariega side keep heat on log leaders Kruisfontein United with hard-earned Top 12 win

18 August 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

It was a case of double delight for success-hungry Kariega rugby club Progress when their senior and Under-21 teams stormed to victories over arch-rivals Park in high-stakes matches on Saturday.

Progress juniors beat Park 15-3 in the showpiece Andre Rademan Under-21 final at the Adcock Stadium, and the seniors emerged 27-17 winners in a Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 clash at Londt Park...

