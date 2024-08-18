It was mission accomplished in every sense for the Springboks as they downed Australia for the fourth time in a row in Perth on Saturday.
Three of those wins have come on Australian soil and the last two have served to catapult the Springboks to the top of the Rugby Championship standings.
“It was satisfying, it wasn't beautiful,” remarked head coach Rassie Erasmus. What pleased Erasmus most was the way in which his much changed team stood up to the unfolding challenges that presented itself in Perth. The match was mostly played in a torrential downpour, while the Boks could not press home their advantage in the scrums as that facet was downgraded to uncontested after the home team lost props Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa and James Slipper to injury.
Most pleasing
“The most pleasing thing is the weather and the few things that happened in the game didn't disjoint the team,” said Erasmus. “Though things in the game got disrupted with rain and injuries to their front row and we had to adapt I'm very pleased
“There were two, three tries that were very close to being scored and it could have been a bigger margin. I'm happy for the players who started the game and haven't had a lot of chances. I think a lot of them took their chances and showed us what they can do.”
He had made 10 changes and a positional switch to his starting team and the Boks still got the job done with aplomb as they showcased the depth now available to the World Champions' coaching staff.
There were many pleasing elements for the Boks from their trip Down Under. Apart from advancing their new attacking strategies scoring nine tries in the process, the competition's pacesetters showed their claws in defence conceding just one try across the two Tests. That try came when they did not have their full complement on the field in Brisbane last weekend.
Boks reflect on satisfying win
Head-scratching selections await ahead of clashes against the All Blacks
Sports reporter
Image: Tertius Pickard (Gallo Images)
No comparisons
Erasmus did not want to compare last weekend's win with their latest success. “We are just happy to get the win. Getting a bonus point in each game is obviously a bonus. Overall 33 players on tour played. We set that out as a goal,” said the coach.
Eben Etzebeth who took over the reins after stand-in captain Salmaan Moerat left the field with a concussion was equally pleased with the collective effort. “It was a massive squad effort. Everyone got a chance. They laid the foundation in the first half and the other guys finished it. It is going to take a massive effort back home,” said the lock about the challenge that awaits against the All Blacks.
Apart from putting building blocks in place for the future, Erasmus remains rooted in the moment. “Going back with 10 points is a relief,” said the coach. “I'm proud of the players who used their opportunities. We know what is waiting for us when we play New Zealand.”
With so many players stepping up to the plate Erasmus is faced with a few head-scratching selections for the two Tests against the All Blacks. It will be a resounding vote of confidence if he again deploys as many players across the Tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
Fans on board
Having presided over two Rugby World Cup triumphs Erasmus has earned the trust of the South African rugby public. His coaching and selection methods have taken time to get accustomed to but he believes the bigger picture for the Boks is coming into focus for the wider rugby public.
“South African supporters are really starting to understand our team The characters and the individuals and what we are trying to do,” said Erasmus.
