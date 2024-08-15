Rugby

Progress snapping at Kruisfontein’s heels in Top 12

Kariega machine fueled by winning spree

Premium
15 August 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Progress can continue snapping at the heels of log-leaders Kruisfontein United if they stretch their unbeaten run to seven matches when they face Park on Saturday.

Though Progress are playing away from home at Londt Park, the well-oiled Kariega machine will fancy their chances of earning maximum points against their hosts in a Score Energy Drink EPRU Top 12 clash...

