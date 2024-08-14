Rugby

Blitzboks hero Soyizwapi backs crossover plans

Antoine Dupont’s starring role at Olympics a great example, says ‘Shakes’

14 August 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Blitzboks star Siviwe “Shakes” Soyizwapi has backed World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin’s plans for the sport to tweak its international calendar to enable more players to switch between the sevens and 15-man codes.

After swapping formats, Antoine Dupont played a starring role at the Paris Games, scoring two tries and setting up another, when France claimed gold by beating Fiji in the final...

