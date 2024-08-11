Rugby

Quins beat Park, Hankey stage walkoff in Top 12 drama

Match against Kruisfontein abandoned after Villagers protest against refereeing decision

Premium
11 August 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Harlequins remained in strong contention for a berth in the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby semifinals when they edged Park 21-15 in a hard-fought encounter on Saturday.

While Harlequins were able to walk away with a vital win, there was drama in Hankey when home team Villagers staged a walkoff against log leaders Kruisfontein United...

