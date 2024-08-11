Quins beat Park, Hankey stage walkoff in Top 12 drama
Match against Kruisfontein abandoned after Villagers protest against refereeing decision
Harlequins remained in strong contention for a berth in the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby semifinals when they edged Park 21-15 in a hard-fought encounter on Saturday.
While Harlequins were able to walk away with a vital win, there was drama in Hankey when home team Villagers staged a walkoff against log leaders Kruisfontein United...
