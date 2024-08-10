“This was an important away win for us, and a special one too,” said Kolisi.
Erasmus, Kolisi pleased with ‘special’ Brisbane win, expect backlash from the Wallabies in Perth
As they reflected on their “special” 33-7 Rugby Championship win over Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi were quick to point out they expect a backlash in Perth next Saturday.
The Springboks delivered one of their most compelling performances against the Wallabies on Australian soil and matched the winning margin they set at the same venue 11 years ago when they triumphed 38-12.
Speaking after the match, Erasmus and Kolisi said they were pleased to open the Rugby Championship with a win but at the same time urged players not to get carried away.
“Next week is a new Test and we want to give other players a chance, but that said we know Joe Schmidt (Australia coach) and how he can turn things around,” Erasmus pointed out.
“He’s only had four games with Australia and next week is a new game and a new venue and we are expecting a big challenge.”
Kolisi sang from the same hymn book by asking players to remain focused and increase the intensity at the weekend.
“Next week is going to be a completely different challenge and we know it is going to get tougher, so we need to remain focused and keep working hard.”
In their domination of Australia in Brisbane, the Springboks showed their class by scoring five tries to one after being forced to make a late injury change.
Pieter-Steph du Toit started at lock and Ben-Jason Dixon was promoted to flanker [with Salmaan Moerat providing lock cover on the bench], after RG Snyman failed to recover from a foot injury.
With more composure and precise finishing, the Springboks walloped the Wallabies by a bigger winning margin after creating several try-scoring chances throughout the game.
It is worth noting that Australia’s only try came when the Boks were down to 13 men after they received three yellow cards in quick succession towards the end of the match.
About conceding only one try, Erasmus said: “We would have liked to keep them scoreless, but it would be arrogant to say that. The reality is we wanted to come here and win, and we are delighted that we were able to do that today.”
Kolisi echoed Erasmus’ sentiments about the missed opportunities and said: “We played well at moments, but we also left a lot of points out there.”
Of the late injury changes, Erasmus said: “RG picked up a foot niggle during the week and didn’t pass a fitness Test, and the plan was that Ruan (Nortje) would have started, but he also hurt his knee, so we opted to start Ben-Jason with Pieter-Steph at lock, and we thought he did well against their tall forwards.”
Erasmus, however, said that neither of the injuries to Snyman and Nortje were serious enough to warrant them returning to South Africa, meaning they could possibly be in the selection mix at the Optus Stadium on Saturday.
