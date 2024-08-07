Gardens hunting fourth consecutive Top 12 win
Team’s return to form timely as they prepare to face Central and represent EP in Gold Cup
Champions Gardens will be hunting a fourth win on the spin when they travel to Graaff-Reinet to face Central in a Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash on Saturday.
After beating Kruisfontein in the 2023 Grand Challenge final, it has not been all plain sailing for Gardens in the new-look strength vs strength format...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.