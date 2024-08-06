Motherwell Jaguars finally reaping rewards

The winds of change are blowing for the struggling Motherwell Jaguars Women's Rugby side after years of fighting battles on and off the field.
For some time the township side have endured playing in worn-out, torn kit on match days but the girls have excelled despite their hardships.
In 2023's EP Women's Rugby representative sides, the club had 33 players representing the province from U16 up to the seniors.
In 2024, they have 29 players in EP teams and are likely to have more once the U20 squad has been announced.
They have also produced eight junior Springboks representatives.
On Friday last week, Greenacres Shopping Mall rewarded the Jaguars for all their efforts by handing them new playing kits, warm-up T-shirts and tracksuits.
Love Sport Africa co-founder and Motherwell Jaguars coach Athenkosi Mayinje said his players were reaping the rewards of their hard labour.
“When you don't know who you are and you don't have a sense of identity the world will tell you everything you're not,” Mayinje said.
“That is when we came up with the identity of Jaguars and what that symbolises.
“So getting that identity allowed us to build a culture of hard work and accountability and today that hard work felt like it came together.”
He said the partnership between Motherwell Jaguars and Love Sport Africa began in 2019.
“In 2019 I was fortunate to attend a conference in Germany and we spoke about addressing social issues through sustainable development goals.
“We came up with gender equality and gender equality in sport that led us to create the Rugby for Women Empowerment programme which started in 2021.
“It was initially supposed to be a youth exchange but it became a beacon of light in the Motherwell community.
“We use rugby as a vehicle to bring about social change and to empower these young girls to reach their greatest potential.
“In 2022 we started at Motherwell High School as our piloting school but we saw that this intervention is needed across the community so we partnered up with Motherwell Rugby Club.
“From there it was like a family environment to get all the high schools to get together.”
Greenacres Shopping Centre marketing manager Zane Lagerdien said they were looking forward to a long relationship with the team.
“We are obviously in it for the long hall, this is not a one-off thing with us, we have adopted them and I am super excited about this partnership,” Lagerdien said.
“I am not an emotional person but when I saw the girls crying when they saw their new kit, it got to me.
“When one of the girls said, 'even socks', my heart broke. That reaction alone was worth everything.
“How this all started is a friend of mine used to post on his WhatsApp status the day after training.
“One day I noticed it was a ladies' team that he was coaching and it was a women's youth rugby team.
“The true dedication these girls showed in those videos got to me. The enthusiasm of their coaches and how much support they had with the little they had was just touching.
“On one game day, I noticed they were not wearing any kit, but they were winning games and getting called up to Eastern Province and SA Rugby, but at the grassroots level they didn't have the look of how they were playing.”
Former Springbok women's captain Nomsebenzi Tsotsobe, who was the motivational speaker on the day, told the players self-worth and respect were key.
Tsotsobe said it was sad to see that the same struggles they went through 20 years ago are still the battles that women in rugby today are faced with.
“When we played our first Test in 2004 it was a struggle because we never knew of any dietitians or facilities to use for gym.
“All of those things were not enough to start a women's team and I understand they wanted women's rugby to start from somewhere, so they didn't cater for everything a woman will need in the spot.
“Fast forward now 20 years later, things are changing but not as much as we would like.
“In terms of professional players being contracted, players having Virgin Active access for every player that represents that country.
“Immediately you get to be a South African player you have to get access to proper training facilities and also be paid at the end of the month.
“I am not saying everything is bad, but it is so slow for change to happen.”
