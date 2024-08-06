EP rugby clubs decide to hold early elections
Strict security put in place to prevent meeting from being disrupted by troublemakers
After months of indecision and instability, EP rugby clubs have decided to hold early elections and will go to the polls on November 30 to elect a permanent president in a bid to end months of bitter infighting at the embattled union.
There was strict security for Saturday’s special general meeting at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, where delegates had to produce their identity documents to gain access...
