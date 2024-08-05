Grey High outgun Selborne in entertaining schools rugby clash

Grey High had to dig deep for one of their best performances this season to subdue the Selborne College challenge in their schools rugby fixture on the Kolisi Field on Saturday.
With hooker Jon Hobson to the fore with a hat-trick of tries and astute general play, the home side led 33-17 at halftime and eventually ran in eight tries overall to outgun their East London rivals 48-27 in one of the Eastern Cape’s great schools derbies.
Hobson will be the first to admit that much of his try-scoring efforts have come from Grey’s powerful driving and mauling, but he’s a highly effective allround player who reads the game well.
It was his chip through for a try just before halftime by wing Luke de Villiers that took Grey out to a 16-point lead and put some daylight between them and their opponents after an extremely competitive first half.
Selborne felt they had dotted the ball down behind the tryline, but the referee ruled a knock backwards and the lively and alert De Villiers sped through to claim the try.
In the second half Hobson was again the central figure to douse Selborne hopes of a comeback when he charged down a kick to gather and cross for his third try, which gave Grey a telling 43-20 lead.
Although Grey were first to score from a lineout maul in the fourth minute, Selborne were the masters of the counter-punch in the first half and their superb recycling of the ball and snappy backline play often had the home side scrambling in defence.
Centre Siyamthanda Sakhela was the first to profit from this momentum when he sidestepped his way through the Grey defence for a try near the poles to level the scores.
Five minutes later Selborne hit the front when scrumhalf Page Fennell, who had an excellent game and called the shots from the base of the scrum, put through a superb cross-kick to unmarked wing Anjolauluwa Sogbanmu for their second try.
But Grey were equally adept at seizing their moments in Selborne territory. A knock-on from the kickoff put them back on the attack and as they recycled the ball, fullback Meyer Prinsloo crossed for the first of his two tries to make it 12-12.
From a scrum penalty Grey set up another five-metre lineout and Hobson was soon over for his second try before Selborne returned the compliment when hooker Luke McGregor charged over from a driving maul to make it 19-17.
This was when Grey managed to gain some sort of ascendancy, with prop Ross Atkinson forcing his way over after yet another maul attack, followed by De Villiers’s late try.
In the second half, Grey extended their lead when their constant attacks broke down the Selborne defence for Prinsloo to dash through for another try, followed by Hobson’s charge-down and score.
Selborne took advantage of a penalty in midfield for a good strike by Fennell to make it 43-20 and they kept themselves interested in the game when a short grubber by the scrumhalf saw No 8 Joshua Cloete awarded the try after consultation between the referee and his touchline assistant.
It was Grey, though, who had the final say when they pressed hard yet again and a long pass to De Villiers saw him cross in the lefthand corner to complete a memorable match in which both sides contributed to an excellent advert for schoolboy rugby.
Prinsloo added four conversions to his two tries, while Fennell a penalty and two conversions.
Grey High outgun Selborne in entertaining schools rugby clash
Bay side dig deep to defeat East London rivals
