Daniel Pienaar edge Brandwag in Kariega thriller

Hosts Daniel Pienaar beat Brandwag 26-25 to take the honours by the closest of margins in this year’s Classic Clash schools rugby match in Kariega at the weekend.
The game was Brandwag’s last of the inaugural Tinara Cup, while Daniel Pienaar still have to play another derby against Muir College.
The Classic Clash annually draws massive numbers of spectators and this year’s action did not disappoint, with the final outcome not decided until the last minutes of the game.
The first half was initially a stop-start affair. Daniel Pienaar scrummed impressively and managed to get penalties awarded in their favour.
Brandwag poached the odd lineout, but their backline’s handling was disappointing.
The visitors relied heavily on their rolling maul which performed excellently on the day and led to three of Brandwag’s four tries.
In the first half Brandwag had the territorial advantage but after a try by hooker Zandré van der Mescht, it was the home team’s turn to capitalise.
Daniel Pienaar left wing Marsiano Pillay scored in the corner and then flyhalf Byron Chamberlain opportunistically collected a missed penalty and scored another try.
After Pillay added another penalty, the territory and possession statistics mattered little as the home side went into the break with a 15-7 lead.
Daniel Pienaar stretched the lead to 18-7 with a penalty after the break.
Next it was Brandwag eighth man Damian le Roux and scrumhalf Lu-Crain Muggels who scored tries and with another added by hooker Van der Mescht, Brandwag took the lead 22-18.
Daniel Pienaar scored another try via flank Jean van Zyl to lead 23-22 with nine minutes left.
In the dying minutes Brandwag and Daniel Pienaar traded penalties for the lead to change hands twice, but it was the home team were in front when time ran out.
For Daniel Pienaar tries were scored by left wing Pillay, flyhalf Chamberlain and flank Van Zyl. Pillay kicked one conversion and two penalties. Replacement Ikombi Tyatya kicked the winning penalty.
Brandwag’s tries were scored by hooker Van der Mescht (2), eighth man Le Roux and scrumhalf Muggels, while flyhalf Angelo Adams kicked a conversion and a penalty.
• In Makhanda, Graeme College finished their season on a high note against old rivals Muir, taking control from early on to win 38-19.
The home side led 17-5 at the break and although Muir fought bravely to score two tries in the second half, they could not stop the momentum built up by the home side.
Graeme’s six tries came from Fumani Baloyi, Ayola Mali (2), Ayamila Bill, Xolisa Mdyesha and Inathi Planga, while Cameron Doyle slotted four conversions.
For Muir, Tyler Jansen scored the first half try and Chuma Bloouw and Rirhandzo Wagener crossed in the second half. Bulumko Kilani added two conversions.
