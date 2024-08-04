Rugby

Madibaz beat Park to ignite Top 12 hopes

Students earn vital log points in Grand Challenge competition

Premium
04 August 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

The NMU Madibaz showed they have the firepower needed to mount a late surge for honours in the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition when they beat Park 35-26 on Saturday.

The students have endured a disjointed start to the season because of their involvement in the Varsity Cup playoffs and their participation in the University Sports SA tournament in Makhanda...

