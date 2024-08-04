Clubs face ban if they fail to protect refs — Malgas
Acting president sends strong message warning of dire consequences if abuse is reported
In a new bid to clamp down on referee abuse, any club failing to ensure the safety of officials could be banned or forced to play all their matches away from home, EP Rugby acting president George Malgas warned.
Malgas was reacting to a statement from the EP Rugby Referee Society (EPRRS) last week after several alleged incidents of verbal and physical abuse of their match officials at school games in July...
