A nail-biting Carling Currie Cup First Division final between EP and the Boland Cavaliers was a good advertisement for SA rugby, Elephants manager Rafiek Hermans said.
Referee Paul Mente had to separate the teams after 100 minutes of tense action by reverting to the most tries scored in the game law to determine a winner.
After extra time, the teams were tied at 27-27.
Boland scored five tries compared to EP’s four and this enabled the Bolanders to lift the trophy for a second consecutive season.
“Full credit to our captain Stefan Willemse and our pack of forwards for taking the fight to the Boland,” Hermans said.
“This was a game where there were few scoring opportunities because of the wet muddy conditions.
“I thought the final was a good advertisement for South African rugby to show the depth of talent there is in the country.
“Eastern Province and Eastern Cape rugby has shown over the years the amount of unbelievable talent there is in the region when given the chance to grow and mature.
“Surely there is something bigger waiting for the region in years to come.
“EP can only hope that we did the region proud and we are looking forward to the future with more hope.
“Thank you to everyone who supported us through this year’s campaigns.
Final good advert for SA rugby, says Hermans
“It was a superb performance from the team in the final.
“Though they could not bring the trophy back to the Eastern Cape, everyone can be proud of this group of players.
“I would like to congratulate Boland on their win and wish them all the best for the upcoming season, and yes, they set the benchmark in the First Division Currie Cup for all of us to follow.
“Both teams tried to play some attractive rugby in the very wet conditions, but the ball could not be moved through the hands easily.
“So close combat was the order of the day and I thought that EP might have edged it in this tussle.
“Our kicking might not have been pinpoint but I think we did not try to force matters by trying to run the ball in a dangerous position.
“That would have put us under a lot of unnecessary pressure.”
