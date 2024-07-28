Kruisfontein snatch narrow win over Park
Humansdorp side stay on top after tense Top 12 clash
Log leaders Kruisfontein United were made to sweat before they snatched a narrow 26-25 win over Park in a tense Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash on Saturday.
The Humansdorp side had to overturn a 19-14 halftime deficit at Londt Park before they were able to record a 10th win from 12 matches to remain clear log leaders...
