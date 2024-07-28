Rugby

EP gutted after heart-breaking cup final loss

Premium
28 July 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

EP's players were left gutted after they were cruelly beaten by the Boland Cavaliers on a tries scored law after the teams were level at 27-27 after extra-time in Saturday's Carling Currie Cup First Division final, Elephants skipper Stefan Willemse said.

The most tries scored in the game rule had to be applied by referee Paul Mente to separate the teams after 100 minutes of nerve-jangling action at a wet and muddy Boland Stadium in Wellington...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win

Most Read