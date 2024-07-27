Rugby

Heartbreak for EP as Boland snatch dramatic win on tries scored rule

Premium
27 July 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

The Boland Cavaliers were crowned Carling Currie Cup First Division champions dramatically after they outscored EP's Elephants by five tries to four after the teams were left deadlocked at 27-27 after extra-time on Saturday.

The tries scored law had to be applied by referee Paul Mente to separate the teams after 100 minutes of nerve-jangling action at a wet and muddy Boland Stadium in Wellington...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win

Most Read