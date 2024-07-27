Heartbreak for EP as Boland snatch dramatic win on tries scored rule
The Boland Cavaliers were crowned Carling Currie Cup First Division champions dramatically after they outscored EP's Elephants by five tries to four after the teams were left deadlocked at 27-27 after extra-time on Saturday.
The tries scored law had to be applied by referee Paul Mente to separate the teams after 100 minutes of nerve-jangling action at a wet and muddy Boland Stadium in Wellington...
