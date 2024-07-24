SA Deaf Rugby to host historic international series

For the first time on Mzansi soil, the SA Deaf Rugby Association (Sadra) will be hosting a ground-breaking Sevens and Tens international series in Johannesburg from August 3-9.
The historic event will see top teams from around the world, including Australia, England, Japan, and hosts SA, competing in an exciting series.
Sadra continues to break new ground in the sport of Deaf Rugby.
Coming off the back of a fourth-place finish at the 2023 World Deaf Rugby Sevens Championship in Argentina and picking up the award for Associate Member of the Year at the SA Rugby Awards.
The International Series is expected to lay the foundation for the continued development and growth of the sport and association.
The series will play out at St Stithians College with the SA Deaf Rugby Sevens International on August 3 and 4 and the SA Deaf Rugby Tens International on August 7 and 8.
“St Stithians College is proud to be the venue for the SA Deaf Rugby International Tournament, welcoming teams from England, Australia, Japan, Ghana, Zimbabwe, and SA,” St Stithians College rector Celeste Gilardi said.
“St Stithians views this event as a unique opportunity to foster the development of rugby at our schools.
“The hosting of the event on our campus underscores our commitment to both inclusivity and sporting excellence, as demonstrated by the Women’s Day coaching clinic, designed to develop rugby skills in young female athletes.
“This initiative aligns perfectly with our plan to include rugby within our girls’ school, empowering young female athletes on our campus,” said Gilardi.
Included in the series are matchups between the England Deaf Rugby ladies, and the R10C select teams who are coached by Ryno Combrinck. They are set to clash on August 3, 4 and 8.
Trials were conducted across the country with the best being chosen to showcase their skills. The competition requires a hearing classification of a 40DB loss. All players are over 18 years old.
Every game will be broadcast live on the SuperSport Schools app.
“This groundbreaking event is a significant step towards providing equal opportunities for all athletes to showcase their talents,” SuperSport Schools marketing and communications manager Pearl Mashego said.
“It embodies our commitment to inclusivity and highlights the remarkable abilities of our deaf rugby players. We look forward to witnessing the passion and skill that will be on display at one of our partner schools and believe this series will inspire many more to pursue their dreams, regardless of the obstacles they face.”
SA Sevens Team: Enrico Abrahams (WC), Rodwin Beyers (WC), Admar Claassen (GP) Marnus Dercksen (GP), Gerard Kroese (GP), Arthur McGee (GP), Patrick Molotshwa (GP), Boitshepo Motlhala (GP), Nkhumbuleni Nkhumeleni (GP), Tashriq Parker (WC), Akhanani Pasha (EC), Leon Willemans (GP)
SA Tens Team: Enrico Abrahams (WC), Brandon Alkaster (EC), Mark Barnard (KZN), Dennis Conroy (GP), Marnus Dercksen (GP), Andre Du Toit (GP), Isaac Grootboom (EC), Glentin Huisamen (EC), Gerard Kroese (GP), Laszlo Maya (EC), Arthur McGee (GP), Tashriq Parker (WC), Rickus Prinsloo (GP), Adin Pieters (GP), Leon Willemans (GP). Reserves: Shani de Jager (GP), Micheal Els (GP)
Sadra welcomes any potential partners and interested sporting bodies or corporates can email vp@sadeafrugby.co.za for more. — Terras Communications on behalf of the South African Deaf Rugby Association
SA Deaf Rugby to host historic international series
Top teams from around the world to compete in Joburg event
Image: SUPPLIED
