Madibaz Sport partners with Mali Foundation in developing township rugby

The Lincoln Mali Leadership Foundation, in partnership with Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Sport, recently held a rugby camp for budding players from Eastern Cape township schools as part of a greater initiative towards the development of the game in disadvantaged areas.
The Foundation’s Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament in March saw the selection of 22 players as part of the Mzwandile Mali XV for 2024.
The group has been invited by the Sevenoaks Rugby Football Club in England to a week of rugby festivities from October 4-14.
The players will be participating in selected local rugby tournaments and training camps ahead of their once-in-a-lifetime tour to the UK.
Included in their preparation programme is a match against Grey High’s third team on the Siya Kolisi Field on Saturday at 12.30pm, where there are bound to be scouts analysing the players.
The NMU rugby camp, which took place over the winter school holidays, followed an initial one in April, with another to be held in September.
The camp took on an integrated approach that includes academic, cultural and wellness elements, in addition to rugby training, to prepare the players for the weeklong festivities in the UK.
The foundation’s founder, Lincoln Mali, said the focus on rugby development in township schools was inspired by his father, Mzwandile Mali, whose rugby team, the Orientals, was established in 1894.
“Rugby in townships and villages of the Eastern Cape has been played for more than a century.
“Inspired by my father, Mzwandile Mali, I started a rugby tournament for township schools.
“This year the tournament was played by 24 schools and involved 528 boys from townships in Gqeberha, Kariega and KwaMaqoma [formerly Fort Beaufort],” he said.
The tour will include games and visits to schools such as Brighton College, Tonbridge School, Sutton Valence School and the Sevenoaks Junior team.
“How fitting it will be for these young boys to go to England wearing the colours of the Orientals Rugby Club, 130 years after it was formed.
“Each one of these boys, from some of the most disadvantaged areas in the Eastern Cape, will have an opportunity to showcase their skills and talent in front of coaches and scouts from universities and established schools in England,” Mali said.
Madibaz Sport director Vuyo Bongela said when approached by the foundation to collaborate in the initiative, it was a no-brainer as it aligned with the university’s service orientation.
“Madibaz Sport receives many requests for collaboration, but the Lincoln Mali Leadership Foundation’s request was different.
“It was long-ranging and it resonated with Nelson Mandela University’s posture of being in the service of society,” she said.
“The Eastern Cape is often referred to as the home of black rugby and with the inspiration from the current Springbok squad, which consists of some Eastern Cape-born players, it has revived hope that there is talent in the rural areas and townships of the Eastern Cape.
“The Mali Foundation seeks to unearth that talent.
“Furthermore, retaining these players in the Eastern Cape is vital for the growth of rugby in the province.”
Bongela said the partnership was multilayered, and included psychological support and career guidance, in addition to strength testing, player camps and coaching in preparation for the trip to the UK.
This was done with the support of the office of the university’s dean of learning and teaching and the Madibaz High Performance Complex.
Mzwandile Mali XV team manager and Eastern Cape rugby stalwart Lucky Mange said he wanted the players to think globally as they would be going abroad, adding that it was not only about the players’ performance but also their conduct on and off the field.
“Your preparation must meet the occasion,” he said, cautioning that talent alone did not guarantee success.
He said the players were excited about the opportunity ahead, as well as their first trip overseas.
Team captain Bukho Hani, 17, of Thubalethu High School, said it was an honour to be entrusted with leading the team.
“I am grateful to the foundation for the opportunity, and to Nelson Mandela University for providing us with training equipment, coaches and other tools which will help us succeed,” he said.
“This is also a big opportunity for us to showcase our talent, and to get exposure, which could help us reach our dreams of being professional rugby players.”
Brooklyn Tewe, 17, of Bonzai High School, started playing rugby in grade 6 and dreams of playing professional rugby after matriculating.
“I really appreciate what the Lincoln Mali Foundation is doing for us.
“It is a great privilege for us to play these big games overseas, which will ultimately sharpen our skillset and mindset,” he said. — NMU Communications
HeraldLIVE
Madibaz Sport partners with Mali Foundation in developing township rugby
Twenty-two players from disadvantaged areas in province jetting off to UK in October
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
