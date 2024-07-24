Rugby

EP have surprises up sleeve for Boland in final

Elephants doing their homework on the Cavaliers and will come up with a game plan to beat them — Diego Williams

24 July 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

An unpredictable EP side will have a few surprises up their sleeve when they face the Boland Cavaliers in Saturday’s Carling Currie Cup First Division final in Wellington, Elephants loose forward Diego Williams says.

Though a cruel twist of fate has ruled Williams out of the biggest game of the season, he is backing the Elephants to return home to Gqeberha with the coveted trophy...

