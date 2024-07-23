EP’s explosive game-breakers pose final threat
Cavaliers in for tough battle against strong Elephants, says Falcons coach JP Immelman
Explosive game-breakers in EP’s back division will make them dangerous opponents when they face the Boland Cavaliers in Saturday’s Carling Currie Cup First Division final, Falcons coach JP Immelman says.
Immelmann ran the rule over EP’s cup final prospects after his team slumped to a narrow 31-27 semifinal defeat against them in a bruising semifinal at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday...
