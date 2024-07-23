Rugby

EP ready to rumble in cup final, says Hermans

Manager proud of players’ resilience, collective efforts

Premium
23 July 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Tough back-to-back matches against the Falcons have ensured EP will be battle-hardened and ready to rumble when they face the Boland Cavaliers on Saturday, Elephants manager Rafiek Hermans says.

EP will travel to Wellington for the Carling Currie Cup First Division final with fresh momentum after hard-fought wins over the Falcons on consecutive weekends in Kempton Park and Kariega...

