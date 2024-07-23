EP ready to rumble in cup final, says Hermans
Manager proud of players’ resilience, collective efforts
Tough back-to-back matches against the Falcons have ensured EP will be battle-hardened and ready to rumble when they face the Boland Cavaliers on Saturday, Elephants manager Rafiek Hermans says.
EP will travel to Wellington for the Carling Currie Cup First Division final with fresh momentum after hard-fought wins over the Falcons on consecutive weekends in Kempton Park and Kariega...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.