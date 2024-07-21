Bok captain on the day Salaam Moerat praised Portugal for their combative spirit and staying in physical fight.
“They showed what a quality side they are,” he said. “They took us coast-to-coast and there were stages where we were looking for our breath.
“When we went down to 14, we knew we had to work ever harder as a tight five — but a lot of credit needs to go to Manie [Libbok] and Sacha [Feinberg-Mngomezulu] and the way they managed that situation without an inside centre.”
Erasmus dismissed the idea a ‘B’ team was selected.
“Portugal are a Tier Two nation, but this team we picked today would give the team we picked against Ireland a real go. I’m telling you there’s no difference between the teams.
“The Portuguese put in a lot of effort and at halftime we weren’t comfortable, and we knew we still had to put in a lot of effort. They hung in there and if you put aside the scoreline, they really tried so we’re just happy to have got the win.”
The Springboks are next in action against Australia at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on August 10.
Erasmus 'happy with everything other than discipline' in big Bok win
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus admitted his selection for the Rugby Championship would be “interesting” after seven debutants appeared in a commanding win over Portugal in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
The 64-21 win was achieved despite the Boks being reduced to 14 men in the second minute from a red card for centre André Esterhuizen and twice being reduced to 13 with yellow cards for wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and replacement fullback Quan Horn.
Four of the seven debutants scored tries — prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels, loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi, Horn and replacement hooker Andre-Hugo Venter.
“I was happy with everything other than discipline — a red card and two yellows is not going to win you World Cups,” Erasmus said.
“We had to make plans on the field to play with 14 — that’s a nice experience.
“It wasn’t a beautiful match at times, and it didn’t look like we were going to punish them with 50 points but the crowd never got negative and I think that helped the players.
“Having seven debutants play with four of them scoring tries makes things interesting when it comes to selecting the squad for the Rugby Championship and the trip to Australia.”
Erasmus said the squad would be named for the tour on Tuesday and was happy to confirm the selectors had been given multiple options.
“I promised the whole squad everyone would get a game today and at least 20 minutes on the field,” he said. “The way they rewarded us for giving them that chance was really unbelievable. I’m very proud of them.
“We will definitely be slowly integrating some of these players into the squad — some might play against Australia but then not play against New Zealand, but then come back against Argentina.”
