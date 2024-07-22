Border Ladies chasing semis berth in Bloem

Border Ladies face a crucial final fixture of their Women’s Premier Division campaign as they travel to face the Free State Women at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
Border, in fifth position on the log, kept the pressure on the Sharks by beating Golden Lions Women 56-10 in East London at the weekend.
Border scored 10 tries in their mauling of their Joburg visitors. They delivered an all-round performance, and the Lions’ defence could just not stop the all-out attack by the home side.
The result leaves them only one point behind the Sharks who are in fourth spot, the last of the semifinal berths.
This means the Border Ladies do not have their destiny in their own hands when they travel to Bloem this weekend. They have to beat the seventh-placed Free State women and then hope the Sharks lose to Boland Dames, who are 12 points ahead of the KwaZulu-Natal side.
Meanwhile, the Bulls Daisies locked in top spot on the log and semifinal hosting rights by beating Western Province in Pretoria on Friday in a performance that can arguably be rated as their best of the season.
The defending champions cannot be overhauled by anyone when the last weekend of the competition takes place next weekend, while Western Province still sit pretty in second place despite the 59-21 mauling in Pretoria.
Boland Dames, the only other side that can finish in second place, hit their straps as well by overpowering EP Queens 90-0 in Kariega on Saturday.
The Dames scored 13 tries in Kariega and totally dominated their Eastern Cape foes. Two former EP players, Aseza Hele and Nomawethu Mabenge, had a field day against their erstwhile teammates, with Hele getting a hat-trick and Mabenge a brace of tries.
The Sharks Women also stayed in the semifinal race by beating Free State Women 36-14 in Durban.
The Sharks got a full house in Durban on Saturday in their 36-14 win over their Bloemfontein opponents. They scored six tries, with speedy Ulender Khumalo keeping her try-scoring streak going with a hat-trick.
The host team had a 24-6 lead at the break and never looked like surrendering the lead.
Scorers:
Border Ladies 56 (27), Golden Lions Women 10 (5)
Border — Tries: Owethu Nayiphi, Mado Mdliki (2), Sinalo Mtshizana (2), Yandisa Nobanda, Zintle Holofela, Aphiwe Ngwevu (2), Asi Plaatjies. Conversions: Nobanda, Holofela (2).
Lions — Tries: Sindiswa Ngwenya, Piwo Nyanda. — SA Rugby Communications
