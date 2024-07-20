Salmaan Moerat was still in awe about being named Springbok captain against Portugal and said while it was a massive privilege for him and his family, it was great to be able to lean on double Rugby World Cup captain Siya Kolisi, who is only a call away.
And the more experienced players in the matchday squad that will line up against Portugal in the closing Test of the Incoming Series in Bloemfontein on Saturday at 5pm.
Given his pedigree as a captain having led the SA Schools and Junior Springbok teams, as well as the Stormers and Western Province, Moerat was one of the main contenders to take over the captain’s armband from Kolisi.
The two-time World Cup-winning captain is one of 16 players released from camp on Wednesday to have a well-deserved break before the Rugby Championship squad is announced next week.
Moerat said the news of being handed the armband came as a surprise to him.
“I didn’t think it was going to happen (to be named captain) — I was surprised when I heard but I’m immensely proud,” said Moerat, who will become the Springboks’ 66th captain on Saturday.
“I actually thought there was a typo next to my name when I saw the ‘c’, but when it was announced it was a special feeling. My family will be here for the game, which is going to be amazing.”
The 26-year-old Moerat said though it will mark a special milestone in his career, leading the Boks carries a much bigger responsibility than taking charge on the field.
'Those are big shoes to fill': Bok skipper Moerat lauds Kolisi for support ahead of clash with Portugal
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
Salmaan Moerat was still in awe about being named Springbok captain against Portugal and said while it was a massive privilege for him and his family, it was great to be able to lean on double Rugby World Cup captain Siya Kolisi, who is only a call away.
And the more experienced players in the matchday squad that will line up against Portugal in the closing Test of the Incoming Series in Bloemfontein on Saturday at 5pm.
Given his pedigree as a captain having led the SA Schools and Junior Springbok teams, as well as the Stormers and Western Province, Moerat was one of the main contenders to take over the captain’s armband from Kolisi.
The two-time World Cup-winning captain is one of 16 players released from camp on Wednesday to have a well-deserved break before the Rugby Championship squad is announced next week.
Moerat said the news of being handed the armband came as a surprise to him.
“I didn’t think it was going to happen (to be named captain) — I was surprised when I heard but I’m immensely proud,” said Moerat, who will become the Springboks’ 66th captain on Saturday.
“I actually thought there was a typo next to my name when I saw the ‘c’, but when it was announced it was a special feeling. My family will be here for the game, which is going to be amazing.”
The 26-year-old Moerat said though it will mark a special milestone in his career, leading the Boks carries a much bigger responsibility than taking charge on the field.
“When you captain the Springboks, you need to know it’s not about you. It’s for the people who had that responsibility before you and for those who will be granted the opportunity going forward,” he said.
Moerat admitted that filling the boots of Kolisi was not an easy task, but he appreciated the guidance the experienced Springbok skipper offered him this week.
“Those are big shoes to fill — Siya is seen as an inspirational captain around the world,” said Moerat.
“The first thing he said to me was congratulations, and he also said it’s a privilege that should not be taken lightly. His advice to me was to enjoy the occasion and focus on my game, and the fact that we have so many experienced players in the squad will certainly make my job easier. But I also know that I can call him whenever I need guidance and assistance.”
Moerat, who comes from a deeply rooted rugby family, said it would be an equally special occasion for them when he runs onto the field at the Toyota Stadium.
“My father played rugby back in the former Saru days and my uncles played rugby as well, so it’s a huge honour for them and for me to captain the Springboks,” he said.
Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick was also full of praise for the hard-working lock and the seven players set to make their Test debuts.
“I’ve seen Salmaan develop as a player from his young days in the SA Rugby structures and I coached him at the Junior Springboks and saw this coming. Given the number of teams he has captained, I know he’s ready for this opportunity,” said Stick.
Stick and Moerat expected a tough onslaught from Portugal in what will mark the first Test between the teams.
“They were one of the standout teams at the World Cup and they performed exceptionally well to beat Fiji,” said Moerat.
“Their style of play is very different to other teams — they have elusive loose forwards, great backs, and an outstanding captain. So, we must pitch up and enforce our game on them.”
Stick added: “Portugal are a strong team and hopefully we can produce a good performance for South Africa and the people of Bloemfontein. We owe it to them, especially after the last match we played here where we lost out narrowly against Wales.”
The duo also congratulated Hollie Davidson, who will become the first female referee to take charge of a Springbok Test.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer