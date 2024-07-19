Fresh faces can give Boks new start

If the RWC is anything to go by Portugal will seek to keep the ball from the Springboks' heavy traffic.
Teams
SA — Aphelele Fassi; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Lukhanyo Am, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Phepsi Buthelezi; RG Snyman, Salmaan Moerat (captain); Thomas du Toit, Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels.
Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Trevor Nyakane, Ruan Venter, Elrigh Louw; Morné van den Berg, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Quan Horn.
Portugal — Simao Bento; Manuel Cardoso Pinto, Jose Lima, Tomas Appleton, Rodrigo Marta; Joris Moura, Hugo Camacho; Vasco Baptista, Diego Pinheiro, Jose Madeira; Duarte Torgal, Nicolas Fernandes; Diogo Hasse Ferreira, Luka Begic, Francisco Fernandes. Substitutes: David Costa, Pedro Vicente, Abel da Cunha, Antonio Rebelo Andrade, Andre Cunha; Pedro Lucas, Domingos Cabral, Jose Paiva dos Santos.
Kickoff: 5.00pm. Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland). Assistant referees: Craig Evans (Wales), Mike Adamson (Scotland) TMO: Andrew McMenemy (Scotland)
Saturday's clash against Portugal in Bloemfontein may be a Test of firsts but it is one in which the Springboks need to leave a lasting impression ahead of the Rugby Championship.
The Boks, who went down to Ireland in Durban last week to ensure honours in the series were shared, need a performance of fist-thumping authority before they head for Australia for the start of the Rugby Championship.
They go into battle with the world's 15th-ranked side with an overhauled team and the newcomers — of whom there will be seven — will have to acquaint themselves quickly with the rigours of Test rugby.
The Boks are also in the process of bedding down a new system of attack which may take a while to master on Saturday.
What head coach Rassie Erasmus will be hoping for is for rookies and those hoping to re-establish their Test credentials like Lukhanyo Am, Manie Libbok, Aphelele Fassi, Thomas du Toit and Elrigh Louw to find common ground.
Fassi played against Wales in London but it was his only Test in two years.
The new kids on the block however should command as much focus.
Loose head prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels, hooker Johan Grobbelaar, flank Phepsi Buthelezi, hooker Andre-Hugo Venter, flank Ruan Venter, scrumhalf Morne van den Berg and fullback Quan Horn will get to fulfil a dream.
The other firsts for the Test involve Salmaan Moerat running out in front for the first time at Test level, while Scotland's Holly Davidson will become the first woman to take charge of a Springbok Test.
There are several elements to this Test that can distract from the Springboks' primary focus.
What they need is a compelling display that will help broaden the base from which Erasmus can choose.
It is often said that South African rugby has tremendous depth but this is a real opportunity to put that theory to the test.
They can certainly help erase some of last weekend's shortcomings.
Against Ireland the Bok line-out was at times under duress and the two rookie hookers they'll have on show in Bloemfontein will come under much scrutiny.
The Boks will also want to hit the rucks with more coherence and accuracy, another hangover from last week's clash in Durban.
At the back Libbok returns to flyhalf for the first time since last year's RWC semifinal, and he will be desperate to start a new chapter.
The Boks can't expect to have things all their own way against Portugal.
Os Lobos has progressed from 27th in the world at the start of 2019 to 15th at the start of the week.
Much has been made of the performances under former French wing Patrice Lagisquet at the last Rugby World Cup but now they are cutting a path with former Wellington Hurricanes flyhalf Simon Mannix.
