EP ready for sudden death duel — Hermans
Match venue switched from Wolfson Stadium to Central Field in Kariega
EP are bracing themselves for a bruising sudden death Currie Cup First Division semifinal duel against a wounded Falcons outfit in Kariega on Saturday, Elephants manager Rafiek Hermans said.
A huge team effort will be required if the men in red and black hoops are to fulfil their dream of playing in the showpiece final on July 27...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.