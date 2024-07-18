Call for fans to rally behind Elephants in semi
Clash moved to rugby-mad Kariega to garner maximum crowd support
EP rugby bosses have postponed Saturday’s Grand Challenge club rugby matches so fans and players can rally behind the Elephants when they face the Falcons in a sudden-death Currie Cup First Division semifinal clash.
In another move designed to whip up maximum crowd support, the showdown was switched from the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele to the Central Field in rugby-mad Kariega...
