Gardens keep Top 12 title defence hopes alive
Gardens sent out a clear warning they will not be relinquishing their Score Energy Drink EPRU Top 12 club rugby title without a fight when they beat arch-rivals Harlequins 21-13 on Saturday.
This was always going to be a tricky assignment for the champions, but they passed one of their biggest tests of the season with flying colours at the Adcock Stadium...
