Bloody-minded attitude clinched EP’s home semi, says Mhani
Season-defining win in Kempton Park sets scene for this weekend’s crucial clash
Guts combined with a bloody-minded attitude paved the way for EP’s crucial 43-33 win over the Falcons in a bruising Currie Cup First Division clash in Kempton Park on Saturday, Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani said.
The victory left EP in second spot on the log after the group phase and handed them the advantage of playing their semifinal at home against the same opponents on Saturday...
