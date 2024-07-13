Replacement flyhalf Ciaran Frawley kicked a drop-goal after the hooter as Ireland claimed a 25-24 victory over world champions SA to square the series 1-1 in a bruising Test at King's Park on Saturday.
With time up, Frawley kicked his second drop-goal of the game to hand the tourists their second-ever win away in SA and complete a famous victory after they had lost the first Test 27-20.
Ireland held a deserved 16-6 lead at halftime thanks to the only try of the game from scrumhalf Conor Murray but faced a resurgent home team in the second period and were forced into numerous errors by Springbok pressure.
SA flyhalf Handré Pollard kicked eight penalties as the hosts looked to have wrestled the initiative in the contest before Frawley’s pressure kick snatched victory for Ireland. — Reuters
Frawley drop-goal hands Ireland 25-24 win over Boks
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
