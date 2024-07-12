Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has made a plea for help for the people of Cape Town which has been lashed by torrential rain this week.
Widespread flooding has occurred across the Western Cape as a powerful Atlantic storm deposited a vast amount of rain in the region.
Speaking at the team's plush Umhlanga hotel where residents have bathed under bright sunny skies this week, the Bok captain pointed to the plight of the Western Cape.
“As a team we are thinking of everyone in Cape Town,” said Kolisi.
Bok captain Siya Kolisi makes plea for help for the people of Cape Town
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
“We've seen what is happening. There is not much we can do from here but I want to ask people if you can help somebody else, please do. It is the perfect time to show ubuntu.
“I know, for some reason we always come together to solve problems in South Africa. If you have resources or time and you can help somebody else, please do.
“I know there are other things happening around the country. We've seen some horrible videos and images. I know our game is important but people's lives are more important than us. If we can help as a team we will definitely do so. Please lend a helping hand.”
