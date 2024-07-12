East Cape well-represented in U20 rugby championship

The ongoing U20 rugby championship in Cape Town features six Eastern Cape players in the junior Boks team.
The tournament reaches its climax this weekend and while the Boks were plotting to win just their second-ever U20 rugby championship title, they slipped up in the group stage and the highest spot they can contest for is fifth.
The players from the province include Sibabalwe Mahashe, Litekihle Bester, Likhona Finca, Liyema Ntshanga, Bathobile Hlekani and Tiaan Jacobs.
Mahashe, the 20-year-old flanker from East London, says it has been an honour to wear the green and gold as an aspiring young man from the Eastern Cape.
East London is well-represented in the squad by former Hudson Park captain Mahashe, Bester and Finca.
Bester, who is a winger for the Junior Boks, said: “It means a lot, I’m not only representing myself, I’m representing the whole of East London.
“I’m representing the people who have helped and supported me. It’s a feeling that I can’t really explain.”
For Bester, being from the Eastern Cape and having the opportunity to play for the side means he is headed in the same direction as his heroes, Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mampimpi, who all hail from the Eastern Cape.
Finca described playing for the Junior Boks as a blessing and privilege.
Originally from Gcuwa but now residing in Mdantsane, Finca said not many people from eGcuwa or Mdanstane got to play at the highest level at his age.
“For me, it’s an honour to be given the chance to showcase my talent to the world.”
The bond between the boys from the Eastern is strong on and off the field.
Ntshanga, 20, who is from eNcorha, said playing with others from the Eastern Cape “feels like a homecoming for everyone”.
The prop added: “Before a game, they sing Imigwijo [war cry songs] and speak about common issues from home.
“We also inspire and help each other to get better. We lift each other if all is not well.”
The Junior Boks play their final game against Argentina in a fifth-place playoff game in Cape Town on Sunday (2pm).
East Cape well-represented in U20 rugby championship
Image: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
