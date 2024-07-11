Mhani calls for one last push from Elephants
EP coach Dumisani Mhani is calling for one last concerted push from his team when they face the Falcons in their final Currie Cup First Division league phase clash on Saturday.
The Elephants have already secured a berth in the playoffs, but a bonus point victory in Kempton Park coupled with favourable results in other matches could secure EP a home semifinal on July 20...
