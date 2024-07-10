Bok hero Willie closes in on 100th Test cap
34-year-old fullback puts to bed talk of retirement
Evergreen Springbok fullback Willie le Roux has no immediate plans to call time on his illustrious career as he closes in on a landmark milestone of 100 Test caps.
Le Roux celebrated his 94th appearance with a win over Ireland at Loftus on Saturday and looks set to reach his century in the coming weeks during the Boks’ hectic schedule of matches...
