Ireland will be without influential hooker Dan Sheehan and scrumhalf Craig Casey for Saturday's second Test against the Springboks in Durban.
Both were injured in last weekend's 27-20 defeat to the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld and their participation in this week's Test was in immediate doubt.
The loss of Sheehan, who suffered a knee injury, is a serious blow to Ireland. He provides grit and grunt that is hard to replicate.
Many in the northern hemisphere regard him as the best hooker on the planet.
Sheehan was injured at Loftus in a first half collision with Bok lock Eben Etzebeth.
Ronan Kelleher is expected to step into the starting team in Sheehan's absence, while Rob Herring will most likely provide cover on the bench.
Ireland summon replacements for second Test against Springboks in Durban
Dan Sheehan and Craig Casey ruled out of Durban Test
Sports reporter
Image: Anton Geyser (Gallo Images)
Casey, who was in the squad after first choice Jamison Gibson-Park was ruled out through injury, suffered a concussion in the second half on Saturday.
His collision, which led to him being whiplashed on the deck, has been the subject of much debate.
Though Gibson-Park, who is central to the way Ireland orchestrate their battle plan, was missed, Casey delivered a composed performance in the cauldron of Loftus.
He was fearless and feisty and it was his first half try that brought Ireland back into the game after a passive start.
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has called up Connacht hooker Dave Hefferman as squad replacement for Sheehan, while Ulsterman Nathan Doak will perform the same role for Casey.
Ireland had a busy casualty ward after the brutal first Test with centre Robbie Henshaw (concussion), Jamie Osborne (groin), James Lowe (thigh), Bundee Aki (shoulder) and Andrew Porter (hand) also in the wars.
Henshaw will be subjected to return to play protocols, while the others will have to undergo fitness tests.
