EP Queens break Premier Division duck

The EP Queens secured their first win of the SA Rugby Women’s Premier Division season on Saturday, while the Sanlam Boland Dames and DHL Western Province recorded good victories in their round 11 fixtures.
Both Western Cape sides picked up bonus point wins, with WP (46) still in second place on the log, three points ahead of Boland.
The Bulls Daisies (50) lead the standings, while Border (29 points) and the Sharks Women (26 points) are in a tight race for the remaining semi-final spot next month.
The EP Queens secured a close 15-10 win over Free State Women in Gqeberha, much to the delight of coach Namhla Siyolo and her staff.
Although they are still at the bottom of the log, they will take confidence for the remaining fixtures.
The home side held a 6-5 lead at the break and kept their noses in front until the final whistle at Wolfson Stadium.
Veteran flyhalf Zaza Nojoko was the Queens’ hero as she kicked five penalty goals for her team.
The visitors scored two tries, but could not get a third to even scores despite some promising attacks.
WP’s bench proved lethal in their fixture against the Golden Lions Women in Alberton, where the Capetonians won by 36-15.
The home side were still in the game at halftime – trailing by only four points (14-10) with both teams having scored two tries – but once coach Stanley Raubenheimer called on his bench, it was game, set and match.
Three more tries followed in the second half, two of those by hot stepper Camelitha Malone. The visitors converted four of their five tries, which eased the scoreboard pressure.
Boland Dames scored four second-half tries in their match against Border Ladies to pull away to a 25-3 win in Mthatha. It was a tight first half, with a penalty goal by Thanie Yeko the only score.
The visitors hit their straps in the second half, with four well-executed tries. Border could only reply with a Yandisa Nobanda penalty.
Scorers:
EP Queens 15: Penalties: Zaza Nojoko (5).
Free State 10: Tries: Lonele Fuzile, Bernice Strydom.
SA Rugby Communications
EP Queens break Premier Division duck
Image: www.pixabay.com
SA Rugby Communications
