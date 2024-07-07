Mthatha Stadium fails to inspire Border rugby sides
Hopes of transforming the Mthatha Stadium into a slaughterhouse for senior Border rugby teams turned into a damp squib when they were humbled by heavy drubbings in their respective Carling Currie Cup First Division and Premier Division clashes on Saturday.
Playing at the venue for the first time after a long absence, the Border Bulldogs went down 69-26 to the EP Elephants, while their women’s side also bit the dust 25-3 to the Boland Dames on a day nothing seemed to be going well for the teams...
