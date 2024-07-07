Kruisfontein down champs in thrilling Top 12 clash
Gardens edged 29-27 in Humansdorp
Kruisfontein United struck a decisive psychological blow when they edged champions Gardens 29-27 in a thrilling Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash in Humansdorp on Saturday.
This had been the match supporters had been waiting for and Kruisfontein did not disappoint their Purple Force Army supporters, who packed the Sports Complex field...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.