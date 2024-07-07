EP crush Bulldogs and climb to third on log
Much-needed win on the road snaps two-game losing streak in Currie Cup First Division
Relieved EP Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani said a magnificent team effort paved the way for their crushing 69-26 win over the struggling Border Bulldogs in Mthatha on Saturday.
The much-needed win on the road snapped a two-game losing streak and moved EP into third place on the six-team Currie Cup First Division log...
