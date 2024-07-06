Springbok matches against Ireland will no longer be televised on SABC

The SABC will no longer televise the highly-anticipated Inbound two-match Test series that will see world champions the Springboks host Ireland.
The SABC will no longer televise the highly-anticipated Inbound two-match Test series that will see world champions the Springboks host Ireland.
The first Test between the world’s top-ranked Boks and second-placed Ireland takes place at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday (5pm) while the second clash is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 in Durban.
A week ago, the public broadcaster announced it had reached a deal with pay-TV channel Supersport to televise the clashes on a delayed basis.
However, the SABC has since issued another statement saying the matches will now be only broadcast through its radio stations and not SABC2 as initially stated.
“This decision follows the recent urgent litigation at the Competition Appeal Court over the broadcast rights to the Test matches which necessitated the SABC to review its decision to continue with the sub-licence agreement concluded with MultiChoice,” reads a statement by the public broadcaster.
In April, the Competition Tribunal granted eMedia interim relief pending the final determination of its complaint to the commission, or for six months on the case brought forward by eMedia.
This was after eMedia accused MultiChoice, owner of Supersport, of abusing its alleged dominant position by concluding anticompetitive and restrictive sub-licensing agreements with the SABC.
eMedia alleged that MultiChoice prevents the SABC from broadcasting major sporting events sub-licensed to the SABC, on the SABC’s channels carried on eMedia’s OpenView platform.
At the moment, SABC is prohibited from transmitting or making available the sub-licensed broadcasts of sports events on platforms owned or operated by eMedia through its OpenView channel.
SABC added that it will always strive to achieve its sports broadcast mandate without compromising its commercial objectives in the statement.
“The SABC remains committed to broadcasting sports of national interest and to this end, the following SABC’s African language stations (Motsweding FM, Lesedi FM, Thobela FM, Ukhozi FM, Umhlobo Wenene FM, Ligwalagwala FM, Ikwekwezi FM, Munghana Lonene FM, Phalaphala FM, RSG) and Radio 2000 will be broadcasting all six Inbound Springbok matches.”
