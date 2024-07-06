EP Elephants trample Border Bulldogs in Mthatha
Eastern Province handed the Border Bulldogs a sobering 69-26 defeat in their Carling Currie Cup First Division rugby clash at Mthatha Stadium on Saturday afternoon...
