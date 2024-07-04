Sparks expected in Grand Challenge final rematch
Gardens hope they have the firepower to tame Kruisfontein in front of their army of 'Purple Force' supporters
A brutal contest is on the cards when Kruisfontein United host Gardens in a rematch of the 2023 Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby final in Humansdorp on Saturday.
Rugby fans have waited patiently until the last game of the first round for what promises to be an epic showdown between two clubs anxious to prove a point...
