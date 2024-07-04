EP Elephants in rugby’s last chance saloon
Failure to secure maximum points against the struggling Border Bulldogs at the Mthatha Stadium on Saturday could shatter EP's hopes of reaching the Currie Cup First Division semifinals.
EP are in rugby's last chance saloon and will have their backs against the wall when they face a Border side hunting for their first win of the season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.