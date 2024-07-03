Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says there is no score to settle with Ireland

“I would rather take two World Cups and the British and Irish Lions series and three losses against them, but we never go out there to lose a match. We didn’t pick this team to try to lose the match.”
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says they don’t have unfinished business with Ireland as they prepare for their hugely anticipated first incoming series Test match at Loftus on Saturday.
The two top-ranked teams meet in the first of two Tests with Ireland having enjoying the upper hand over the Springboks after three wins in their past three matches.
Ireland were the only team to defeat the Springboks during the World Cup in a thrilling 13-8 win in the pool stages in Paris but they have never won a Test series in South Africa which is a slight advantage for the hosts.
The Springboks‘ last win over Ireland came in 2016 under former head coach Allister Coetzee, with Erasmus and former coach Jacques Nienaber failing to topple the side.
Ireland will replace South Africa as the No 1 ranked team in the world if they pull off a win in Pretoria and Erasmus said they will be under pressure as they bid to claim the top spot.
“No, we don’t use those kinds of words,” said Erasmus when asked if they have unfinished business with Ireland.
“From their side, they probably have unfinished business to try to get to No 1 in the rankings, but we don’t talk like that. We analyse players, chat about how they performed during the United Rugby Championship and the European Cup.
“We pick our teams accordingly to see what players we think can do the job for us on Saturday and we are training hard.”
Erasmus added Ireland deserved to win the past three matches between them and they don’t have a score to settle.
“We try to stay in our reality and our reality is we are playing at home against the team that has beaten us. All the games were really close, they deserved all of those games, but it is never about a score to settle.
